Companies / Financial Services

US hedge fund billionaire swoops on Israeli bourse share offer

Pershing Square Capital’s Bill Ackman and wife to buy 4.9% equity stake in Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

24 January 2024 - 15:41
by Steven Scheer and Shubhendu Deshmukh
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bill Ackman. Picture: CHRIS GOODNEY/BLOOMBERG
Bill Ackman. Picture: CHRIS GOODNEY/BLOOMBERG

Jerusalem — Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and his Israel-born wife Neri Oxman have agreed to buy an equity stake of about 4.9% in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), the Israeli bourse said on Wednesday.

The purchase was part of the TASE’s secondary offering of 18.5% of its shares, in which it sold 17.2-million shares at 20.60 shekels per share for 353.4-million shekels ($95m). 

The TASE said net proceeds amounted to 242-million shekels after deducting placing commissions and other offering expenses.

The TASE said it intends to use the funds for investment in its technology infrastructure. The offering is expected to close of January 25, it noted.

The transaction, the TASE said, drew interest from investors across Israel, the US, Europe, and Australia, “reflecting a strong vote of confidence in both the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the Israeli economy at large”.

But it only mentioned Ackman and Oxman by name as those who had invested. Neither has commented yet publicly on taking a TASE stake.

Ackman was a critic of Claudine Gay, who resigned as president of Harvard University earlier in January amid allegations of plagiarism and a backlash over her congressional testimony about anti-Semitism on campus.

Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital and who has supported Israel in its war in Gaza after the October 7 attacks by Hamas, is pressing forward with his efforts to reshape the Ivy League school’s governance by backing a bid by four dissident alumni to join its board of overseers.

Jefferies served as sole global placement co-ordinator with Leader Capital Markets acting as local placement co-ordinator for Israel.

Reuters

Israeli start-up gets green light to sell lab steaks

Regulators approve process that aims to sell cultivated meat on the market
Companies
1 week ago

Red Sea attacks force Royal Caribbean and MSC to cancel some cruises

However, although thousands of passengers have been affected, the effect on cruise operators globally is not expected to be significant
Companies
5 days ago

QatarEnergy halts Red Sea LNG shipping amid attacks

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group has since November been attacking vessels in the Red Sea
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Amplats and MTN duck culpability in Thabi Leoka ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Slowing Woolies sales may be part of a trend
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
MultiChoice has a strategy to keep prices down
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Pressure builds on Treasury to bail out Transnet
Companies / Industrials
5.
Competition Commission approves management buyout ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Saudi Arabia to open first alcohol store for diplomats

World / Middle East

Israel and Hamas inch towards truce in Gaza

World / Middle East

US military destroys two Houthi anti-ship missiles in Yemen

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.