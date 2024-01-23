London — British fund manager Abrdn is poised to cut hundreds of jobs, a source familiar with the matter said, as it seeks to improve its fortunes after years of outflows of client funds.
Abrdn is planning to cut about 10% of its workforce of nearly 5,000 people, the source said. The planned cuts were first reported by Sky News.
The fund manager is due to publish a trading update on Wednesday that will update investors on flows and trading for the second half of 2023, the company has said.
Abrdn’s CEO, Stephen Bird, has been pursuing a turnaround plan to try to improve the company’s ailing performance, including cutting costs and expanding into mass-market investing through the acquisition of interactive investor.
Shares in Abrdn were up 0.1% at 2.05pm at 178.1p (R43.36) on Tuesday.
Fund manager Abrdn to axe hundreds of jobs
The UK company seeks to improve its fortunes after years of outflows of client funds
London — British fund manager Abrdn is poised to cut hundreds of jobs, a source familiar with the matter said, as it seeks to improve its fortunes after years of outflows of client funds.
Abrdn is planning to cut about 10% of its workforce of nearly 5,000 people, the source said. The planned cuts were first reported by Sky News.
The fund manager is due to publish a trading update on Wednesday that will update investors on flows and trading for the second half of 2023, the company has said.
Abrdn’s CEO, Stephen Bird, has been pursuing a turnaround plan to try to improve the company’s ailing performance, including cutting costs and expanding into mass-market investing through the acquisition of interactive investor.
Shares in Abrdn were up 0.1% at 2.05pm at 178.1p (R43.36) on Tuesday.
Reuters
UBS unveils pricey branding campaign after Credit Suisse takeover
How Coronation is winning the ‘war for talent’
RMB teams up with global advisory firm
Charles Schwab quarterly profit tumbles on interest paid to clients and debt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Finance job vacancies in London plunged nearly 40% in 2023
Google cuts hundreds of jobs at its Voice Assistant, AR and hardware teams
Citi to cut 20,000 jobs through 2026, CFO says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.