Fund manager Abrdn to axe hundreds of jobs

The UK company seeks to improve its fortunes after years of outflows of client funds

23 January 2024 - 21:06
by Eva Mathews and Iain Withers
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
London — British fund manager Abrdn is poised to cut hundreds of jobs, a source familiar with the matter said, as it seeks to improve its fortunes after years of outflows of client funds.

Abrdn is planning to cut about 10% of its workforce of nearly 5,000 people, the source said. The planned cuts were first reported by Sky News.

The fund manager is due to publish a trading update on Wednesday that will update investors on flows and trading for the second half of 2023, the company has said.

Abrdn’s CEO, Stephen Bird, has been pursuing a turnaround plan to try to improve the company’s ailing performance, including cutting costs and expanding into mass-market investing through the acquisition of interactive investor.

Shares in Abrdn were up 0.1% at 2.05pm at 178.1p (R43.36) on Tuesday. 

Reuters

