S&P says local banks can absorb more government debt
Ratings agency says banks’ holdings of government securities rose to 15% of the sector’s total assets
22 January 2024 - 05:00
Ratings agency S&P Global says that SA banks, which have assets valued at about 110% of GDP, have the capacity to absorb more of Pretoria’s ballooning debt pile.
The ratings agency said on Friday that the balance sheets of SA’s large banks mean they can take on more of the government’s debt...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.