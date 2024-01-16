TymeBank eyes top-three spot after profit breakthrough inside five years
TymeBank credited the bank’s long-standing, strategic relationships with Pick n Pay and Boxer, TFG and the Zion Christian Church
16 January 2024 - 09:49
UPDATED 16 January 2024 - 23:27
TymeBank has thrown down the gauntlet to the big five banks, saying it aims to be in the top three in the next three years.
This is as it notched up a rare feat in the banking industry by turning a profit within five years of its launch...
