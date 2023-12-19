Discovery Bank takes top spot in 2023 customer sentiment index

Of the country's eight biggest banks, which ones generate the most positive buzz among consumers online? This is what DataEQ sets out to discover in its annual South African Banking Sentiment Index.

Now in its eighth year, this index ranks SA's big retail banks according to Public Net Sentiment scores, which take into account consumers' perceptions based on their social media posts.

To compile this year's index, DataEQ analysed a significant data set of more than 4.3-million social media mentions from September 1 2022 to August 31 2023, making it a comprehensive barometer of consumer sentiment.

Different Public Net Sentiment scores that include and exclude the influence of marketing campaigns were provided for each featured bank — and Discovery Bank scored highly on both accounts.

Discovery Bank ranks first in Public Net Sentiment (excluding marketing campaigns)

“At Discovery Bank, we have thousands of metrics to measure our operational performance daily, but arguably, the one I pay the most attention to is the social media sentiment of our clients. It provides us with an immediate feedback mechanism; it’s a real-time mirror and reality check on how our clients perceive our performance,” says Jo-Anne Hendricks, head of marketing at Discovery Bank.

Notably, the 2023 index revealed that Discovery Bank ranked number 1 in terms of Public Net Sentiment (excluding marketing campaigns). This is thanks to the bank’s value-added services such as Vitality Travel, Discovery Miles, innovative offerings such as solar financing, and its real-time payment system, Discovery Pay.