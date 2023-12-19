Discovery Bank takes top spot in 2023 customer sentiment index
The bank is generating a positive buzz on social media thanks to its value-added services and innovative offerings, says research from DataEQ
Of the country's eight biggest banks, which ones generate the most positive buzz among consumers online? This is what DataEQ sets out to discover in its annual South African Banking Sentiment Index.
Now in its eighth year, this index ranks SA's big retail banks according to Public Net Sentiment scores, which take into account consumers' perceptions based on their social media posts.
To compile this year's index, DataEQ analysed a significant data set of more than 4.3-million social media mentions from September 1 2022 to August 31 2023, making it a comprehensive barometer of consumer sentiment.
Different Public Net Sentiment scores that include and exclude the influence of marketing campaigns were provided for each featured bank — and Discovery Bank scored highly on both accounts.
Discovery Bank ranks first in Public Net Sentiment (excluding marketing campaigns)
“At Discovery Bank, we have thousands of metrics to measure our operational performance daily, but arguably, the one I pay the most attention to is the social media sentiment of our clients. It provides us with an immediate feedback mechanism; it’s a real-time mirror and reality check on how our clients perceive our performance,” says Jo-Anne Hendricks, head of marketing at Discovery Bank.
Notably, the 2023 index revealed that Discovery Bank ranked number 1 in terms of Public Net Sentiment (excluding marketing campaigns). This is thanks to the bank’s value-added services such as Vitality Travel, Discovery Miles, innovative offerings such as solar financing, and its real-time payment system, Discovery Pay.
“We believe that ranking first in Public Net Sentiment (without marketing campaigns) is the most authentic reflection of client sentiment,” says Hendricks.
“However, Discovery Bank also showed the greatest improvement when campaigns were included, with our [overall] Public Net Sentiment score increasing nearly five times.”
Discovery Bank in top two for Public Net Sentiment (including marketing campaigns) and digital experience
Discovery Bank rose by just over 32 percentage points in its overall customer sentiment performance, with the bank climbing from fourth to second place — the biggest increase out of all eight contenders in terms of Public Net Sentiment (including marketing campaigns).
Even though Discovery Bank has a smaller share of voice than its competitors, accounting for only 7.7% in conversations about digital account experience, the index ranked the bank in the top two for positive perception on this topic.
Discovery Bank won the 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Digital Bank, and the bank’s app continues to be an industry leader in terms of features, usability and integration capabilities.
Among the big banks, Discovery Bank was the first to launch Apple Pay support. Customers can open foreign currency accounts in-app and — through integration with EasyEquities — can open a new EasyEquities account, link an existing one, and trade through the Discovery Bank app.
Discovery Bank clients can also use their banking app to view medical aid account claims and savings, book flights through Vitality Travel, track their spending habits, and earn Discovery Miles based on their financial behaviour through Vitality Money.
"[The DataEQ South African Banking Sentiment Index] adds great value and provides significant insights to benefit the industry and all the clients of South African banks,” says Hendricks.
“Discovery Bank couldn’t have hoped for a better result, especially as we continue to enhance our products and improve the service that we deliver to our clients every day.”
