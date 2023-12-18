Nedbank appoints Terence Nombembe to its board
Former auditor-general and Reserve Bank director to serve on bank’s audit committee
18 December 2023 - 07:18
Financial services group Nedbank has beefed up its audit committee with the appointment of former auditor-general Terence Nombembe to its board.
The group announced last week that Nombembe, who also led the investigation team for the commission of inquiry into state capture allegations, will take up the role of independent non-executive director and member of the audit committee in January...
