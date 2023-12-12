WATCH: Cash is still king in SA, says Lesaka’s Cash Connect

Lesaka’s Cash Connect says that cash will be the preferred payment method for transactions this festive season. Business Day TV explored whether cash is holding its own amid digital payments growth, with Business Day TV technology writer Mudiwa Gavaza.
