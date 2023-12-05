Transaction Capital swings to loss as profit falls R3.3bn in ‘most challenging’ year
05 December 2023 - 08:17
Taxi financier and used car dealer Transaction Capital reported a R3.3bn fall in annual profit as it went from a profit to a loss in what the owner WeBuyCars and SA Taxi described as “undoubtedly been the most challenging and disappointing” year in its history.
“A great deal of learning and introspection has taken place,” the company, valued at about R5.6bn on the JSE, said on Tuesday in its results for the year to end-September. “Management will not allow tough decisions to stand in the way of achieving these objectives.”..
