Transaction Capital swings into a loss in ‘most challenging’ year
Taxi financier and used car dealer looks at unbundling WeBuyCars for separate listing
05 December 2023 - 08:17
Transaction Capital is looking at listing second-hand car dealer WeBuyCars on the JSE, it said while reporting that its SA Taxi division made a loss of R3.7bn in the year to end-September.
The group, which owns almost 75% of WeBuyCars, vehicle financier SA Taxi and debt collector Nutun, is struggling with an enormous debt pile of R33.6bn, while its taxi division is making losses. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.