The London Stock Exchange Group offices in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
London — Trading in small company shares on the London Stock Exchange was halted twice on Tuesday due to outages, the second time in less than two months that dealing in such shares has been disrupted.
Trading was temporarily stopped twice on the FTSE small cap index, affecting hundreds of stocks including Tullow Oil, CMC Markets and Marston’s.
“We are still investigating an issue,” LSEG said in a notice published on its website at 11.23 GMT, about one hour after resolving an earlier outage.
It added at 12.43 GMT: “Impacted securities are now in regular trading.”
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and International Order Book securities — shares listed in London by overseas companies — continued to trade normally, the exchange said.
An LSEG spokesperson did not comment beyond the notice.
On October 19, the LSEG also reported disruption to trading in smaller stocks due to an outage caused by a technical problem.
In 2019, the exchange suffered an almost two-hour outage that hit FTSE 100 and midcap stocks. LSEG said it was caused by a “technical software issue”.
Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has been a shareholder in LSEG since 2021. LSEG also pays Reuters for news stories.
Shares in LSEG, which trade on the FTSE 100, were last down 0.7%, compared with a 0.6% fall on the blue-chip index.
London stock market hit by outages
It is the second time in less than two months that trading has been disrupted
London — Trading in small company shares on the London Stock Exchange was halted twice on Tuesday due to outages, the second time in less than two months that dealing in such shares has been disrupted.
Trading was temporarily stopped twice on the FTSE small cap index, affecting hundreds of stocks including Tullow Oil, CMC Markets and Marston’s.
“We are still investigating an issue,” LSEG said in a notice published on its website at 11.23 GMT, about one hour after resolving an earlier outage.
It added at 12.43 GMT: “Impacted securities are now in regular trading.”
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and International Order Book securities — shares listed in London by overseas companies — continued to trade normally, the exchange said.
An LSEG spokesperson did not comment beyond the notice.
On October 19, the LSEG also reported disruption to trading in smaller stocks due to an outage caused by a technical problem.
In 2019, the exchange suffered an almost two-hour outage that hit FTSE 100 and midcap stocks. LSEG said it was caused by a “technical software issue”.
Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has been a shareholder in LSEG since 2021. LSEG also pays Reuters for news stories.
Shares in LSEG, which trade on the FTSE 100, were last down 0.7%, compared with a 0.6% fall on the blue-chip index.
Reuters
WATCH: German and UK real estate market
Struggling Dr Martens to sell refurbished boots
Walmart chooses India over China for supplies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Walmart chooses India over China for supplies
The complexity of the trade in carbon offset credits
MIKE DOLAN: Holy trinity for 2024 markets requires some faith
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.