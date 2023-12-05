Companies / Financial Services

London stock market hit by outages

It is the second time in less than two months that trading has been disrupted

05 December 2023 - 20:08
by Danilo Masoni and Alun John
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The London Stock Exchange Group offices in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
The London Stock Exchange Group offices in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London — Trading in small company shares on the London Stock Exchange was halted twice on Tuesday due to outages, the second time in less than two months that dealing in such shares has been disrupted.

Trading was temporarily stopped twice on the FTSE small cap index, affecting hundreds of stocks including Tullow Oil, CMC Markets and Marston’s.

“We are still investigating an issue,” LSEG said in a notice published on its website at 11.23 GMT, about one hour after resolving an earlier outage. 

It added at 12.43 GMT: “Impacted securities are now in regular trading.”

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and International Order Book securities — shares listed in London by overseas companies — continued to trade normally, the exchange said.

An LSEG spokesperson did not comment beyond the notice.

On October 19, the LSEG also reported disruption to trading in smaller stocks due to an outage caused by a technical problem.

In 2019, the exchange suffered an almost two-hour outage that hit FTSE 100 and midcap stocks. LSEG said it was caused by a “technical software issue”.

Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has been a shareholder in LSEG since 2021. LSEG also pays Reuters for news stories.

Shares in LSEG, which trade on the FTSE 100, were last down 0.7%, compared with a 0.6% fall on the blue-chip index.

Reuters

WATCH: German and UK real estate market

Business Day TV spoke to Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs
Companies
1 day ago

Struggling Dr Martens to sell refurbished boots

Dr Martens, maker of the popular 1460 boots with yellow stitching, plans to sell refurbished boots in 2024.
Companies
5 days ago

Walmart chooses India over China for supplies

Retailer reduces its reliance on China as it tries to strengthen supply chains
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA is ‘more and more irrelevant’ globally, Sygnia ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Lesaka CEO Chris Meyer to step down
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Mcebisi Jonas resigns from Sygnia after Apex ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Transaction Capital swings into a loss in ‘most ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
AdvTech appoints new CEO as Roy Douglas calls it ...
Companies

Related Articles

Walmart chooses India over China for supplies

Companies / Retail & Consumer

The complexity of the trade in carbon offset credits

World

MIKE DOLAN: Holy trinity for 2024 markets requires some faith

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.