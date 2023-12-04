WATCH: Capital Appreciation delivers better earnings in face of tough conditions

Capital Appreciation joint-CEO Brad Sacks. Picture: SUPPLIED
Capital Appreciation has maintained its half-year dividend at 4.25c despite economic challenges, citing high demand for its products. The fintech group anticipates a strong second-half performance, fuelled by diversified revenue streams and growth opportunities.
Capital Appreciation CEO Brad Sacks discussed the company’s performance in greater detail with Business Day TV.
