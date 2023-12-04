Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Capital Appreciation delivers better earnings in face of tough conditions

Business Day TV talks to Capital Appreciation CEO Brad Sacks

04 December 2023
by Business Day TV
Capital Appreciation joint-CEO Brad Sacks. Picture: SUPPLIED
Capital Appreciation has maintained its half-year dividend at 4.25c despite economic challenges, citing high demand for its products. The fintech group anticipates a strong second-half performance, fuelled by diversified revenue streams and growth opportunities.

Capital Appreciation CEO Brad Sacks discussed the company’s performance in greater detail with Business Day TV.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

