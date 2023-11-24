Coronation raises risk appetite with two new income funds
24 November 2023 - 05:00
One of SA’s largest asset managers, Coronation, is gearing up to increase its risk appetite for the international credit markets, particularly the euro bonds and the US credit market, with the imminent launch of the Coronation Active Income Plus Fund.
Coronation already has an established income capability through the Coronation Strategic Income Fund, which has been around for more than 20 years and is one of the largest multi-asset funds in the SA collective investments industry...
