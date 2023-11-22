Nedbank appoints Absa executive as new CEO
Jason Quinn ‘will hit the ground running’ when he replaces Mike Brown as CEO
22 November 2023 - 18:25
Nedbank has poached Absa CFO Jason Quinn, appointing the veteran banker as its new CEO to replace Mike Brown, who is set to retire at the end of May.
Nedbank board chair Daniel Mminele said Quinn will hit the ground running and is expected to add value to the group...
