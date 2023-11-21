Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: African Bank profit takes a knock

Business Day TV talks to Zweli Manyathi, group executive for business banking at African Bank

21 November 2023 - 20:31
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

African Bank’s earnings have come under pressure. Profit for the year slumped over 31% to R505m as the lender’s bad debts rose. Business Day TV discussed the annual performance with Zweli Manyathi, group executive for business banking at African Bank.

