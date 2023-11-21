More than 40% of our portfolio is managed by black professionals, Coronation CEO says
CEO Anton Pillay says the fund manager has made big strides in transforming its business and training black and women analysts
21 November 2023 - 10:19
UPDATED 21 November 2023 - 18:41
Coronation, which manages funds valued at more than R600bn, says 42% or R254bn of that is managed by black investment professionals, making the group one of the most transformed companies in the industry.
The Cape Town-based group said half of its SA investment team leaders are black, while 67% of its executive committee is made up of historically disadvantaged individuals...
