Coronation warns money continues to leave SA as economy struggles
Net outflows for the period amounted to 10% of average assets under management
21 November 2023 - 10:19
Fund manager Coronation Fund Managers (CFM) believes the outflow of money from SA will continue as long as unemployment remains high and households face greater pressure, leading to investors looking elsewhere to invest their money.
“The year under review was a continuation of the difficult environment that the business has been operating in for the last few years, with anaemic market returns across domestic asset classes reflecting the very weak performance of the SA economy,” the company, valued at about R11.3bn on the JSE, said on Tuesday in its results for the year to end-September...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.