Business Day TV speaks to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth
Buyers beware: that deal may not be a deal after all.
ANC pledges support for closure of embassy during debate
Old Mutual Investment Group has led the charge against Sasol’s commitment to cutting its emissions — the largest in the listed space
Investment bank says apparent end of the Federal Reserve’s current tigthening cycle bodes well for local rates
Martin Kingston says business groups have been led to believe there will be adjustments for medical schemes
Institute of International Finance says shift towards political populism could push debt even higher in 2024
It was a brave effort, but just not enough to triumph over the Aussies
Cyber criminals remain at large after intrusions at several high-profile US companies
Investec has reported an increase in its interim headline earnings per share of just over 15%, citing higher loan volumes, corporate deposits and funds under management.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Richard Wainwright for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Investec CEO Richard Wainwright reviews robust half-year results
Business Day TV speaks to Wainwright after Investec posted 15% jump in half-year headline earnings
Investec has reported an increase in its interim headline earnings per share of just over 15%, citing higher loan volumes, corporate deposits and funds under management.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Richard Wainwright for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.