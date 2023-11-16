Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Investec CEO Richard Wainwright reviews robust half-year results

Business Day TV speaks to Wainwright after Investec posted 15% jump in half-year headline earnings

16 November 2023 - 20:44
Richard Wainwright. Picture: SUPPLIED
Investec has reported an increase in its interim headline earnings per share of just over 15%, citing higher loan volumes, corporate deposits and funds under management.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Richard Wainwright for more detail.

