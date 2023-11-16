Reserve Bank could hold rates next week and start cutting in June: Bank of America
Investment bank says apparent end of the Federal Reserve’s current tightening cycle bodes well for local rates
16 November 2023 - 15:17
Bank of America (BofA) has revised its earlier forecast that the Reserve Bank will hike interest rates when its monetary policy committee (MPC) sits for its last meeting of the year next week. It now expects the central bank to start slashing borrowing costs from June.
Tatonga Rusike, a member of the economics team at BofA Global Research, said they now expect the Bank to hold rates steady at the November 23 meeting and throughout the first half of 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.