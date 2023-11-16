Anchor merger with Credo creates R230bn asset management heavyweight
Partnership with UK wealth manager makes Anchor Capital one of the biggest fund managers in SA
16 November 2023 - 12:01
UPDATED 16 November 2023 - 23:23
Independent SA wealth and asset manager Anchor Capital has partnered with UK peer group Credo in a deal that enables Anchor to spread its wings beyond SA, where it has accumulated R120bn in assets under management over the past decade.
Anchor shareholders will own 80% of the UK independent wealth manager in a R2.5bn transaction that will broaden the asset base of the merged entity to R230bn. Credo caters to more than 7,000 ultra-high-net-worth clients with assets under management of £4.6bn (R104bn at the present exchange rate)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.