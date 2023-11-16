Anchor Capital signs R2.5bn deal with UK wealth manager Credo
Merger will result in combined assets under management of R230bn, making for one of the biggest fund managers in SA
16 November 2023 - 12:01
Local investment solutions adviser Anchor Capital is set to become part of UK independent wealth manager Credo in a R2.5bn-merger that will result in the merged groups having a combined R230bn assets under management, making it one of the largest in SA.
Anchor, founded 12 years ago, and the London-based Credo Group, established more in 1998, both deliver wealth management services to the retail and financial intermediary market segments...
