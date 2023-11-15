Ninety One falls victim to global market volatility
Asset manager reports 5% drop in interim profit as investors opt for cash
15 November 2023 - 13:54
Ninety One, SA’s biggest asset manager, reported a 5% drop in profit for the six months ended September as the volatility in global financial markets triggered net outflows.
Net outflows from equities, fixed income and multi-asset classes accelerated to £4.2bn during the reporting period from £3.2bn a year earlier, driven mostly by institutional clients, which saw assets under management shrinking to £123bn from £132.3bn...
