PwC Australia cuts 338 jobs as Westpac cuts ties

PwC's offices in Barangaroo, Australia, June 22 2023. Picture: LEWIS JACKSON/REUTERS
Sydney — PwC Australia on Wednesday announced hundreds of job cuts, citing a slowing economy and the aftereffects of a national scandal over leaked tax documents as a major audit client cut ties with the firm.
The audit and consulting major has been under fire this year after revelations a former partner leaked government tax plans and used them to win work with global companies looking to restructure their Australian tax affairs.
PwC Australia will make 338 staff redundant due to a slowing economy, and the firm’s smaller size since spinning off its government consulting practice at the height of the scandal, a spokesperson said in a statement.
Renamed Scyne Advisory, roughly 1,400 of PwC Australia’s more than 9,000 staff have moved over to the new advisory firm.
The redundancies are about 4% of the about 7,600 workers left at the firm. Those laid off included dozens of staff who had offers to move across to Scyne Advisory rescinded.
The move follows a similar round of layoffs at the British firm, which plans to cut about 600 jobs.
Since coming to light in January, the tax plan scandal has forced out PwC Australia’s CEO and a string of senior partners, prompted public- and private sector clients to freeze ties and entangled big-name customers including Alphabet’s Google, Uber Technologies and Facebook owner Meta Platforms.
Westpac cuts ties
Hours before the announcement, Westpac Group, Australia’s fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation, cut ties with the auditor, ending a relationship stretching back to 1968.
Westpac, in a two-paragraph statement, did not mention the tax leak issue or give a reason for its decision to end its relationship with PwC. It said it would tender for a new external auditor as part of “best practice for audit firm rotation”.
PwC has audited Westpac since 2002, before which PwC partners and their ancestor firms had audited the bank since 1968.
Australia requires that auditors spend no more than five consecutive years out of seven on a company, though auditing firms can remain for longer periods by rotating staff involved.
However, PwC’s lead Westpac audit partner assumed the role less than two years ago, in December 2021, according to a Westpac governance statement this month.
A PwC Australia spokesperson said the firm understood the board’s decision and was proud of its time as Westpac’s auditor.
Westpac paid PwC about A$34m ($22m) in audit and audit-related fees in the 2023 financial year, about 1% of the local consultancy’s A$3.4bn in revenue that year.
PwC Australia cuts 338 jobs as Westpac cuts ties
The firm blames slowing economy and the impact of a national scandal over leaked tax documents
Sydney — PwC Australia on Wednesday announced hundreds of job cuts, citing a slowing economy and the aftereffects of a national scandal over leaked tax documents as a major audit client cut ties with the firm.
The audit and consulting major has been under fire this year after revelations a former partner leaked government tax plans and used them to win work with global companies looking to restructure their Australian tax affairs.
PwC Australia will make 338 staff redundant due to a slowing economy, and the firm’s smaller size since spinning off its government consulting practice at the height of the scandal, a spokesperson said in a statement.
Renamed Scyne Advisory, roughly 1,400 of PwC Australia’s more than 9,000 staff have moved over to the new advisory firm.
The redundancies are about 4% of the about 7,600 workers left at the firm. Those laid off included dozens of staff who had offers to move across to Scyne Advisory rescinded.
The move follows a similar round of layoffs at the British firm, which plans to cut about 600 jobs.
Since coming to light in January, the tax plan scandal has forced out PwC Australia’s CEO and a string of senior partners, prompted public- and private sector clients to freeze ties and entangled big-name customers including Alphabet’s Google, Uber Technologies and Facebook owner Meta Platforms.
Westpac cuts ties
Hours before the announcement, Westpac Group, Australia’s fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation, cut ties with the auditor, ending a relationship stretching back to 1968.
Westpac, in a two-paragraph statement, did not mention the tax leak issue or give a reason for its decision to end its relationship with PwC. It said it would tender for a new external auditor as part of “best practice for audit firm rotation”.
PwC has audited Westpac since 2002, before which PwC partners and their ancestor firms had audited the bank since 1968.
Australia requires that auditors spend no more than five consecutive years out of seven on a company, though auditing firms can remain for longer periods by rotating staff involved.
However, PwC’s lead Westpac audit partner assumed the role less than two years ago, in December 2021, according to a Westpac governance statement this month.
A PwC Australia spokesperson said the firm understood the board’s decision and was proud of its time as Westpac’s auditor.
Westpac paid PwC about A$34m ($22m) in audit and audit-related fees in the 2023 financial year, about 1% of the local consultancy’s A$3.4bn in revenue that year.
Reuters
Anglo’s new finance director John Heasley to start in December
Sasfin misses deadline to release results, says JSE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
PwC Australia’s tax leaks extended beyond Google
PwC to roll back consulting work for audit clients
Court blocks PwC Australia’s efforts to remove partner over tax leak scandal
PwC Australia urged to identify tax leak companies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.