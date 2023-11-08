Investec shares rally as group revises profit guidance higher
Group CEO Fani Titi has said loan growth and high interest rates, along with acquisition of clients, held the company in good stead
08 November 2023 - 12:24
Investec, the specialist bank and wealth manager with core operations in SA and the UK, expects its half-year profits to be slightly higher than previously guided.
Its shares rose 2% to R110.10 in midmorning trade on the JSE, outperforming SA banks...
