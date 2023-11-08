Companies / Financial Services

Commerzbank quarterly profit more than triples

The German bank’s net interest income climbs by 34% in the third quarter, benefiting from the ECB's 10 rate hikes since June last year

08 November 2023 - 16:41
by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/pitinan
Picture: 123RF/pitinan

Frankfurt — Germany’s Commerzbank said on Wednesday that net profit more than tripled in the third quarter, better than expected and helped by higher interest rates, as it presented a strategy update.

Net profit of €684m in the quarter compared with a profit of €195m a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected profit of €611m, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.

Like many banks, Commerzbank is benefiting from a rise in interest rates and the income that generates. Net interest income — helped by the European Central Bank’s interest rate spree — rose 34% to €2.2bn, up from €1.4bn last year. The central bank has increased rates 10 times since July 2022.

It raised its guidance for 2023. It now expects net profit of €2.2bn for 2023

Commerzbank, one of Germany’s best known banks and partially held by the government after a bailout more than a decade ago, spent much of the past three years in a major overhaul, slashing its workforce and branch network to restore profits.

On Wednesday, management presented a strategy update, saying it would reduce its cost-to-income ratio to 55% by 2027 and aim for a net profit of about €3.4bn in that year. Those compare with a ratio of 60% so far this year and expectations for profit of €2.2bn for the full year.

It raised its guidance for 2023. It now expects net profit of €2.2bn for 2023. 

“With our refined strategy, we are strengthening our position as a decisive player in the German banking market,” CEO Manfred Knof said.

Reuters 

UBS dragged into red

Group posts $785m third-quarter loss after Credit Suisse takeover costs
Companies
1 day ago

Investec rallies as it raises profit guidance

Investec CEO Fani Titi has said loan growth and high interest rates, along with acquisition of clients, held the company in good stead.
Companies
7 hours ago

Russia’s Sberbank expects to swing from plunge to record profit

Recovery from a 75% drop in 2022 when Western sanctions hammered the financial sector
Companies
1 day ago

Sweden’s Klarna posts profit after years of losses

The payments group expects the momentum to continue in the holiday period
Companies
2 days ago

Clientèle acquires 1Life in R1.9bn deal

Two insurers together have 1.5-million active policies with combined embedded value of R7.8bn
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Investec rallies as it raises profit guidance
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Balwin will allow old apartments to be traded in ...
Companies / Property
3.
Clientèle CFO quits with a day’s notice
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Outsurance sells investment unit to Alexforbes
Companies / Financial Services
5.
MiX Telematics looks forward to PowerFleet merger
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.