Zurich Insurance enters Indian market, buying controlling stake in Kotak General

Zurich Insurance Group will buy a 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank’s general insurance arm for about 40.51bn (R8.95bn), giving the European insurance giant a foothold in India’s fast-growing insurance market.
The news, which was confirmed by the companies on Thursday and first reported in June, will be the largest investment by a global insurer in an Indian non-life insurer. It boosted Kotak shares as much as 2% to 1,758.65 rupees.
“This development is just a matter of getting access to India, one of the key growth markets,” said Emkay Global analyst Avinash Singh. “To start from scratch, it would have taken much longer to build a brand visibility.”
“While Kotak General is not among the top players in the sector, the Kotak brand as such will give Zurich a good head start,” he added.
Kotak General Insurance competes with larger rivals HDFC ERGO and Bajaj Allianz, which also count foreign insurers as investors.
Asia’s third-largest economy in 2021 relaxed the cap for overseas investment in the insurance sector, allowing acquisition of majority stakes of up to 74% from 49% permitted earlier.
More than 30 companies operate in India’s general insurance market, where annual premium collections grew 11% to reach $26.7bn in 2021/22, helped by rising financial literacy and income levels, according to a CareEdge Ratings report.
The deal comes as Kotak Mahindra Bank said last month the central bank approved the appointment of veteran international banker Ashok Vaswani as the bank’s CEO after founder and billionaire Uday Kotak announced plans to step down.
Zurich Insurance’s stake purchase will give Kotak General Insurance a post-money valuation of about 79.43bn rupees, according to an exchange filing.
Zurich Insurance Co, a unit of one of Europe’s largest insurers, will buy an additional 19% stake in Kotak General Insurance within three years, the companies said.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval from India’s central bank, insurance regulator and antitrust regulator, the statement said.
