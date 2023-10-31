Sasfin fired employees connected to money-laundering probe
The company and the SA Reserve Bank launched their own investigations
31 October 2023 - 12:06
Sasfin Holdings has fired all employees identified in an investigation into allegations of financial misconduct relating to clients of the bank and wealth management company’s foreign-exchange business unit going back to 2014.
The company, valued at about R950m, said on Tuesday in its results for the year to end-June that it launched an independent investigation into the allegations that it helped cigarette manufacturer Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation (GLTC) move billions of rand out of SA illegally, along with the SA Reserve Bank’s own investigation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.