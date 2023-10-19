Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: A2X CEO Kevin Brady on the rise of the stock exchange

Business Day TV speaks to Kevin Brady about the secondary listing platform’s growth and plans

19 October 2023 - 21:02
A2X CEO Kevin Brady. Picture: SUPPLIED
A2X, which began trading in October 2017, provides a secondary listing platform for companies. It has 170 listings, which include firms such as MTN, Absa, Naspers and Prosus. Business Day TV discussed the rise of the stock exchange with CEO Kevin Brady.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

