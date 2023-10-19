A2X, which began trading in October 2017, provides a secondary listing platform for companies. It has 170 listings, which include firms such as MTN, Absa, Naspers and Prosus. Business Day TV discussed the rise of the stock exchange with CEO Kevin Brady.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: A2X CEO Kevin Brady on the rise of the stock exchange
Business Day TV speaks to Kevin Brady about the secondary listing platform’s growth and plans
