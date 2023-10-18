Mcebisi Jonas resigns from Sygnia, following his investment in Apex
Jonas ‘has decided to pursue business interests, which compete with the business of the company, necessitating his resignation’, Sygnia said
18 October 2023 - 11:02
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has relinquished his position as nonexecutive director of Sygnia, due to a potential conflict of interest following his recent investment in Apex Group’s SA operations.
“Mr Jonas has decided to pursue business interests which, by their nature, compete with the business of the company, necessitating his resignation. The Sygnia board expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude to Mr Jonas for his services to the company and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” said Sygnia, the asset manager co-founded by Magda Wierzycka, in a statement...
