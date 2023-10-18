Electricity constraints to start lifting over next 18 months, says Sim Tshabalala

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: TING SHEN/BLOOMBERG
Sim Tshabalala, the group CEO of Africa’s largest bank by assets, Standard Bank, has backed SA to overcome its energy crisis which has stifled economic growth in the continent’s most industrialised economy for more than a decade.
Tshabalala told the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco, that progress has been made in tackling the electricity constraints facing SA.
“The electricity market has been liberalised and many new investments have followed. Given the new capacity being installed, Standard Bank’s experts are confident the electricity constraint will begin to lift over the next 18 months — and indeed there are early signs of improvement,” he said, according to speaking notes sent by the lender.
The IIF is the financial industry’s global association and has more than 400 members from more than 60 countries.
Its members include commercial and investment banks, asset managers, insurance companies, professional services firms, exchanges, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, central banks and development banks.
Tshabalala also called for more investment in energy and infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa.
In August, Tshabalala told the Brics Business Forum that African countries should not be forced by rich nations to abandon fossil fuels while they adapt to — and mitigate — the effects of climate change.
The “Big Blue”, as Standard Bank is referred to in financial services circles, has already said it will not finance new coal-fired power plants beyond 2050.
Standard Bank in March said $1.4-trillion in capital investment is required by 2030 to support Africa’s energy transition goals. The bank’s portfolio in the rest of Africa spans 19 countries.
The lender mobilised R54.5bn in sustainable finance solutions in financial year 2022, including R18.5bn to finance renewable energy power plants.
The group has committed to invest R50bn in renewable energy power plant financing by 2024.
The SA government in June made a pact with business to collaborate to tackle the energy crisis, logistical challenges and crime and corruption.
Business for SA has established the three priority workstreams — energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.
Some of the business leaders who will form part of the work streams include Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler, his Sibanye-Stillwater counterpart Neal Froneman and Sanlam’s Paul Hanratty.
A statement by electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday said the fledgling department was focused on bolstering the country’s electricity generating capacity by “giving accelerated attention to the expansion and strengthening of transmission infrastructure to accommodate new renewable generation capacity”.
“The minister congratulates Eskom’s generation team for the sterling hard work to bring back stability and credibility to the Eskom generation fleet and reducing the intensity and severity of load-shedding,” the statement reads.
Business Day understands the process to appoint a board for the transmission company is at an advanced stage.
The board is expected to draft an investment strategy on how to fund the required 14,000km of new transmission lines in the next 10 years.
The plan is ambitious when measured against the fact that SA erected only 4,400km of new transmission lines in the past decade.
The process of unbundling Eskom into three units, responsible for transmission, generation and distribution, took a step closer to realisation in July after the energy regulator approved the operating licence for an independent transmission company.
The watchdog approved a licence for the National Transmission Company of SA to operate the national power grid.
