Dollar remains safe haven despite de-dollarisation talk, says Ninety One

Asset manager Ninety One says the dollar will remain a safe haven for the foreseeable future and that talk of de-dollarisation is little more than a repeat of an old story.
“There are significant structural and practical reasons why the dollar is a safe haven currency — it is still a currency to go to in times of crisis,” Paul Carr, portfolio manager at Ninety One told an investor webinar hosted by the firm on Tuesday.
“There is certainly an argument to suggest that as a means of exchange, there are other possibilities out there. We saw this with crypto[currencies] — people want a means of exchange. We are not suggesting it is a story of value, but just a means of exchange. I don’t see any reason to believe that the dollar will lose its place as a safe haven. There are various reasons for this view, ranging from regulatory to practical."
Carr noted that China’s currency, the renminbi, has been punted by the “Global South" as an alternative to the dollar’s hegemony. But he said the structure of the Chinese economy and capital controls in the country make it hard to see the yuan as a real competitor.
“I don’t see any reason the dollar would lose its strength and characteristics,” he added.
Ninety One, SA’s largest asset manager, in August launched the Global Diversified Income Fund aimed at investors looking for attractive US dollar cash-plus returns for limited additional risk.
The fund invests primarily in a range of global fixed income instruments, including government and corporate bonds, and currencies from developed and emerging markets.
Ninety One, formerly Investec Asset Management, had £123bn (R2.8-trillion at Tuesday's exchange rate) in assets under management at the end of September, down from £124.8bn reported at the end of June.
There has been a big push for the Global South to challenge the greenback’s position as the global reserve currency, with Brics member countries touted to take the lead.
Brics, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA, welcomed Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as new members at the bloc’s summit in Johannesburg in August. The new members will join in 2024.
A declaration released at the end of the summit made no mention of a common currency and instead focused on bilateral clearing — the second-best option.
Separately, Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala told the Institute of International Finance annual meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco, that research shows African countries paid considerably more for debt than equivalent emerging markets.
Tshabalala said a possible solution might lie in exchange rate liberalisation, a situation where a freely floating currency reduces uncertainty and arbitrariness, and attracts more private-sector investment.
Tshabalala added that exchange rate liberalisation would require budget transparency.
“This could happen almost as fast as exchange rate liberalisation since it also mainly requires courage rather than many years of capacity-building,” he said in speech notes shared with Business Day.
Tshabalala also touched on the dollar’s dominance in world trade.
“At Standard Bank we certainly also see the case for more use of regional currencies in regional trade. It’s potentially cheaper and less risky, and we are enthusiastic early participants in the Pan-African Payments and Settlement System," he said.
“But reserve currencies can’t be willed into existence and, at least for the medium term, there isn’t a substitute for the dollar’s combination of deep liquidity, complete convertibility and universal acceptability,” Tshabalala said.
Standard Bank sees case for more use of local currencies in regional trade, but says the greenback is here to stay
