Banking
NEWS ANALYSIS: FirstRand’s love affair with chartered accountants continues
Historical appointment of first woman CEO, Mary Vilakazi, fits into the pattern at SA’s most valuable bank
15 October 2023 - 17:49
The appointment of FirstRand’s first woman CEO, Mary Vilakazi, while historical, is in line with the bank’s consistent preference for appointing chartered accountants (CAs) to the helm of SA’s most valuable bank.
The lender, valued at about R344bn on JSE, recently underwent a leadership overhaul. Vilakazi, a CA, will take over from Alan Pullinger, also a CA, in April next year...
