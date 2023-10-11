WATCH: PSG Financial Services weathers challenging trading conditions

PSG Financial Services has delivered double-digit profit growth. The firm has reported a 21% increase in recurring headline earnings per share, mainly due to upbeat growth from all its divisions. Business Day TV unpacked the half-year numbers with the company’s CFO, Mike Smith.
