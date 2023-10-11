WATCH: PSG Financial Services weathers challenging trading conditions

Companies / Financial Services

11 October 2023 - 20:24
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

PSG Financial Services has delivered double-digit profit growth. The firm has reported a 21% increase in recurring headline earnings per share, mainly due to upbeat growth from all its divisions. Business Day TV unpacked the half-year numbers with the company’s CFO, Mike Smith.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

