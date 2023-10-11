Stanlib on the prowl for infrastructure deals
Asset manager arms itself with R2bn as it looks for further opportunities in infrastructure, particularly renewable energy
11 October 2023 - 17:05
SA asset management unit Stanlib has secured a R2bn loan from its parent company, Standard Bank as it embarks on an acquisition drive in the infrastructure space, particularly renewable energy projects.
Stanlib, which has R644bn in assets under management, said on Tuesday the facility will increase the pool of capital available to its infrastructure fund and will result in faster execution of deals...
