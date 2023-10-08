UK’s Metro Bank spurns takeover bid from Shawbrook

People walk past a Metro Bank in London, Britain. Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/ REUTERS
London — British lender Metro Bank has rejected takeover approaches from specialist business lender Shawbrook and has held talks with bondholders about an equity injection alongside a debt restructuring, media reports said.
Metro Bank rejected a series of takeover approaches from Shawbrook, including one made in the second half of September, Sky News reported on Saturday. It was unclear whether any discussions were ongoing between the two companies, while the valuation of Shawbrook’s offers could not be established, the report said.
Bloomberg News reported that the bondholders have been in talks with Metro Bank about an equity injection by existing investors that would be carried out alongside a debt restructuring, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The proposal would extend the maturity of its outstanding senior debt and convert the subordinated debt into equity, the Bloomberg report said, adding that shareholders will need to inject new equity to avoid a severe dilution.
Sky News said the meeting with bondholders was aiming to thrash out a refinancing package totalling more than £500m, and Bloomberg later said that Metro’s £250m tier-2 notes would be converted into equity and the maturity of £350m of senior bonds due in 2025 would be extended.
Both Metro Bank and Shawbrook declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Reuters reported on Friday that Metro Bank was set to discuss funding options with its shareholders, as the lender seeks to shore up its finances and assure regulators after a volatile week of trading.
The mid-sized British lender’s shares plunged on Thursday after reports it is trying to raise as much as £600m to strengthen its capital levels.
London-based Shawbrook is a specialist lender serving real estate professionals, SMEs and consumers. It has a loan book of £10.5bn, according to its website.
