Companies / Financial Services

UK’s Metro Bank spurns takeover bid from Shawbrook

08 October 2023 - 19:28
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People walk past a Metro Bank in London, Britain. Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/ REUTERS
People walk past a Metro Bank in London, Britain. Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/ REUTERS

London — British lender Metro Bank has rejected takeover approaches from specialist business lender Shawbrook and has held talks with bondholders about an equity injection alongside a debt restructuring, media reports said.      

Metro Bank rejected a series of takeover approaches from Shawbrook, including one made in the second half of September, Sky News reported on Saturday. It was unclear whether any discussions were ongoing between the two companies, while the valuation of Shawbrook’s offers could not be established, the report said.

Bloomberg News reported that the bondholders have been in talks with Metro Bank about an equity injection by existing investors that would be carried out alongside a debt restructuring, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The proposal would extend the maturity of its outstanding senior debt and convert the subordinated debt into equity, the Bloomberg report said, adding that shareholders will need to inject new equity to avoid a severe dilution.

Sky News said the meeting with bondholders was aiming to thrash out a refinancing package totalling more than £500m,  and Bloomberg later said that Metro’s £250m tier-2 notes would be converted into equity and the maturity of £350m of senior bonds due in 2025 would be extended.

Both Metro Bank and Shawbrook declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reuters reported on Friday that Metro Bank was set to discuss funding options with its shareholders, as the lender seeks to shore up its finances and assure regulators after a volatile week of trading.

The mid-sized British lender’s shares plunged on Thursday after reports it is trying to raise as much as £600m to strengthen its capital levels.

London-based Shawbrook is a specialist lender serving real estate professionals, SMEs and consumers. It has a loan book of £10.5bn, according to its website.

Reuters

Critical skills shortage in financial services sector sparks ‘war for talent’

Momentum Metropolitan says SA is facing an acute shortage of skilled workers
Companies
2 days ago

Tightened credit criteria will give African Bank a boost, Moody’s says

Lender posts an interim loss after bad debts soared to R2.2bn in the first half
Companies
3 days ago

Deloitte falls in love with Ethiopia again

The professional services firm reports R7.2bn in revenue, split almost evenly between audit and advisory work
Companies
3 days ago

Winds of change at FirstRand as Mary Vilakazi takes the top spot

COO will replace Alan Pullinger to become first black woman at helm
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
BCX eyes cloud computing growth in Africa through ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
ARCI delisting on the cards as headache over ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Snackers have a big appetite for sustainable ...
National
4.
HYBRID EVENT | How to craft a future-fit workforce
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Steinhoff’s delisting in sight as liquidation ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

UBS offers premium rates to regain clients, sources say

Companies / Financial Services

Barclays appeals against Indian court’s ruling it retaliated against ...

Companies / Financial Services

UK to ease bank ring-fencing rules to foster competition

Companies / Financial Services

HSBC poised to swoop for Citi’s China consumer wealth management business

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.