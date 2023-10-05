Absa ends years-long clearing and settlement deal with KZN’s Ithala
The state-owned development agency also failed to woo Standard Bank for access to the national payment system, watchdog letter shows
05 October 2023 - 05:00
KwaZulu-Natal state-owned development agency Ithala is scrambling to secure a sponsorship agreement with a bank authorised to clear and settle payments in the national payment system (NPS) after its long-term banker, Absa, informed it of its intention to terminate their nearly 20-year agreement.
In a letter from the Prudential Authority (PA) to Ithala, obtained by Business Day, Absa notified the entity a year ago that it would end the agreement by the end of 2023. Several issues about its governance structures were raised in the letter...
