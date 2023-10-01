Sipho Pityana loses court bid to obtain Absa board documents
There is no reason the records will be needed for the former lead independent director’s litigation, judge rules
01 October 2023 - 20:01
The high court in Pretoria dismissed with costs on Friday Sipho Pityana’s court application to force Absa to release its board documents.
The court ruled that it saw no reason the requested documents — described in too wide terms — will be needed for Pityana’s litigation hence the application was dismissed with costs...
