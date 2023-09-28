Companies / Financial Services

UK to ease bank ring-fencing rules to foster competition

The UK intends to put forward secondary legislation for implementing the reforms in early 2024

28 September 2023 - 10:54
by Huw Jones
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Andrew Griffith, UK financial secretary to the treasury. Picture: CHRIS RATCLIFFE/BLOOMBERG
Andrew Griffith, UK financial secretary to the treasury. Picture: CHRIS RATCLIFFE/BLOOMBERG

London — Britain’s finance ministry, which is seeking to boost competition in the banking sector, on Thursday proposed legislation to ease rules that require banks to “ring-fence” their retail arms with a cushion of capital.

The ministry set out a public consultation on its proposed secondary legislation to implement the recommendations made in a review conducted by a panel led by Keith Skeoch, a former investment fund boss.

The draft legislation proposes to increase the threshold at which ring-fencing applies to banks from £25nb-£35bn

“This announcement went beyond the panel’s recommendations as the government considers that the appropriate deposit level has increased since it was first determined,” the ministry said.

Britain introduced the ring-fencing rule in January 2019 following the costly taxpayer bailouts of banks during the global financial crisis over a decade ago. It aims to ensure that deposits are safe even if riskier investment banking activities, outside the ring fence, lose value.

UK financial services minister Andrew Griffith said the planned changes would make the rule more adaptable and reduce the risk of unintended consequences.

“It will improve outcomes for banks and their customers, increase competition and improve the competitiveness of the UK banking sector,” Griffith said. “Several proposals are directly aimed at facilitating the provision of finance to UK small and medium enterprises, supporting their growth.”

Banks would be exempt from the ring-fencing rules if their trading assets were less than 10% of their core capital buffer, if they are part of globally systemic banks.

Another change would allow ring-fenced banks to set up entities outside Britain to compete with international and domestic banking groups.

The government intends to put forward secondary legislation for implementing the reforms in early 2024 with the changes coming into effect as soon as they clear parliament.

Separately on Thursday, the Bank of England published a consultation paper on proposals for a rule that would require a ring-fenced bank to ensure that any branch or subsidiary outside Britain “does not present a material risk to the provision of core services in the UK”.

Reuters

UK watchdog finds no evidence yet banks closed accounts over political views

More detailed scrutiny is needed as its inquiries were swiftly done, the Financial Conduct Authority says
Companies
1 week ago

NatWest CEO Alison Rose resigns after saga about Nigel Farage’s bank accounts

NatWest has faced intense political and media scrutiny over a decision by its private bank, Coutts, to close Farage’s accounts
Companies
2 months ago

NatWest edges closer to private ownership with £1.3bn buyback

The deal will reduce the government’s stake in the former Royal Bank of Scotland to 38.69% from about 41.4%
Companies
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Spar abandons costly Polish venture
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Netcare expects to reach annual targets and spend ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Attacq surpasses earnings forecast with stellar ...
Companies / Property
4.
Capitec’s profit up, but tightens credit on ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Trellidor profit surges but sales down as people ...
Companies

Related Articles

UK watchdog finds no evidence yet banks closed accounts over political views

Companies / Financial Services

Britain plans to liberalise stock exchange listing rules

News

HSBC buyout of Silicon Valley Bank ‘a calculated risk’

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.