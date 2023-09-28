HSBC poised to swoop for Citi’s China consumer wealth management business

HSBC is set to buy Citigroup’s China consumer wealth management business, which manages more than $3bn in assets, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the London-based bank seeks to boost its business there.
The transaction, the financial details of which weren’t immediately known, will also see Asia-focused HSBC taking over “a few hundreds” of Citi’s China-based staff, one of the people said.
The deal could be announced as soon as next month, the two people said, who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorised to speak to the media.
HSBC and Citi declined to comment.
The acquisition adds to a list of moves by HSBC to expand in China, one of its main markets as Europe’s largest lender vows to exit less profitable regions to focus on Asia, its biggest source of revenue.
Looming uncertainties about doing business in China have dampened the appetite of Western companies, with fewer banks boosting their presence in face of weaker economic growth and new national security restrictions on data transfers.
However, HSBC chair Mark Tucker told Beijing officials during a visit in July that an “ice-breaking” spirit adopted by British businesses historically would help the UK and China overcome challenges and geopolitical tensions, a bank statement said.
The bank, which already runs wealth management and private banking services in the local market, earlier this month scored a first of its kind fund distribution qualification granted to a foreign firm, giving it new opportunities in China’s 28.8-trillion yuan (R75.9-trillion) fund market.
HSBC aims to tap its insurance brokerage network to start fund sales to wealthy Chinese as soon as next month, the second person said.
Citi’s China wealth management operations, part of the retail banking business it has been looking to exit since 2021, mainly serves rich clients in the world’s second-largest economy with deposit, fund and structured product offerings.
Its $3bn in consumer assets under management is dwarfed by its Chinese and foreign peers such as Standard Chartered, which have more retail branches handling wealth management.
Its private banking services, catering to wealthy Chinese clients from the bank’s locations outside China, remains intact, the first person said. Citi has also applied to set up a China securities brokerage unit.
Citi said in December it was looking to sell some of its portfolios as it wound down its China retail banking business, part of a strategy to withdraw from consumer franchises in 14 markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Mexico.
In Asia, Citi is closing its South Korea operation and plans to complete transferring its Indonesian business to UOB Group. In August, it completed the sale and migration of its Taiwan consumer businesses.
London-based bank is turning its focus to Asia, its biggest source of revenue
Reuters
HSBC halts payments to and from Russia and Belarus
HSBC buys back $2bn shares as high rates lift income
Moody’s poised to join exodus from London’s Canary Wharf
