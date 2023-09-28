Capitec’s profit up, but tightens credit on defaults
The financial services group’s credit impairments grow almost two-thirds to R4.8bn
28 September 2023 - 08:16
Capitec reported a greater interim profit and hiked its payout to investors, but warned that it had to narrow its credit lending criteria as high inflation and elevated interest rates led to more income from loans, but also more people defaulting.
As a result, the net interest income (NII), which made up 47% of income from operations, grew to R8bn, while credit impairments were up 61.7% to R4.8bn in the results for the six months to end-August...
