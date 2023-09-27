Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Old Mutual posts dip in profit

Business Day TV talks to Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson

27 September 2023 - 20:42
Old Mutual's head office in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Old Mutual’s half-year profit has fallen, with headline earnings per share slipping 8% due to hyperinflation issues in Zimbabwe. Despite the performance, the insurer has hiked its dividend 28% to 32c. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with the group’s CEO, Iain Williamson.

