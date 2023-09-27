Old Mutual sees plenty of scope for its new fintech offering
O’mari platform attracted 50,000 customers within five weeks of its launch in Zimbabwe
27 September 2023 - 08:27
UPDATED 27 September 2023 - 18:08
Financial services group Old Mutual is looking to roll out its fintech platform O’mari in other markets after a successful launch in Zimbabwe where it attracted 50,000 customers in the space of five weeks.
Old Mutual launched O’mari — which offers mobile money services, insurtech, investech, digital lending, e-commence, payments and digital products and services for the retail mass market in Zimbabwe — at the end of May...
