Old Mutual profits dip amid Zim hyperinflation
Despite the hit to interim profit, an exclusion of the insurer’s Zimbabwe numbers shows a 21% boost in adjusted HEPS
27 September 2023 - 08:27
Insurer Old Mutual reported a drop in interim profit, but it would have grown were it not for its operations in Zimbabwe that are affected by hyperinflation in that country.
The company, valued at about R59bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, declined 8% year on year to 96.8c and its fiscal profit was down 6.6% to R4.9bn in its results for the six months to end-June...
