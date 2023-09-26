Timing is perfect, says Discovery on foray into R1.35-trillion home loan market
Discovery Bank to take a conservative approach with its first offering in 2024
26 September 2023 - 11:31
UPDATED 26 September 2023 - 18:53
The head of Discovery Bank, which yesterday threw its hat into the more than R1.3-trillion home loans ring, says high interest rates and the elevated cost of living make the timing for the launch of its mortgage solution perfect.
The lender said its home loan proposition, which will come just under five years after its own launch in 2019, will go to market in the first quarter of 2024...
