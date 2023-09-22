Parent company DGH plans to sue Prudential Authority for R500m in 3Sixty Life saga
DGH acting CEO Khandani Msibi says length of curatorship is ‘unprecedented’
22 September 2023 - 05:00
Doves Group Holdings (DGH) has given up the fight to save 3Sixty Life, its insurance outfit that has been under curatorship for nearly two years, but is planning to sue the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority (PA) for R500m in the latest twist to the saga.
3Sixty Life, which underwrites life insurance and funeral policies, has not been able to do new business in the two years since it was placed under curatorship by the high court in Gauteng following an application by the financial services regulator. ..
