Standard Bank equips SMEs to weather SA's economic storm

With the country's economic challenges and huge unemployment rate, many would say SA is at the centre of a “perfect economic storm”.

Businesses, particularly SMEs, are faced with rapidly increasing input costs as they turn to diesel, petrol and gas to cope with continued load-shedding.

Though we've heard the voices of big businesses on the state of the economy, little has been said about the SME sector — which contributes about 34% to SA’s GDP and is vital to the country’s economic growth. SMEs also employ between 50% and 60% of the national workforce.

Unfortunately, the same SMEs are also among the most vulnerable when it comes to shouldering losses caused by load-shedding, high interest rates and decreased levels of discretionary income. Compounding their difficulties is the lack of financial reserves and resources. Despite these challenges, there is hope on the horizon.

During the first quarter of 2023, new business registrations increased by 10% compared with the same period in 2022. Many business owners have taken advantage of new revenue channels enabled by technology. Digital and e-commerce sites have made it easier for SMEs to access markets, customers and suppliers.