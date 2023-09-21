Discovery Bank client base grows as group resumes dividend payout
Discovery Bank delivered on its medium-term target of averaging 1,000 new clients a day for January to June 2023
21 September 2023 - 10:06
SA’s largest private health insurer, Discovery, has reported a surge in the number of accounts opened by Discovery Bank and its number of new customers over the past year.
The company, valued at about R100bn on the JSE, said in its results for the year to end-June that the number of accounts was up 58.8% to 1.6-million as the client base grew 49.3% to 702,131. Discovery is seeking to surpass the 1-million mark by 2026...
