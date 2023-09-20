Only a sovereign default will make local investors dump government bonds, says Stanlib
Such an event will be catastrophic because borrowing costs will become untenable, the asset manager warns
20 September 2023 - 05:00
If investors sense a sovereign default is likely to occur, it may also make local ones shy away from buying government bonds, which will be catastrophic because borrowing costs will become untenable, said the head of SA’s largest fixed income manager, Stanlib.
Victor Mphaphuli, head of fixed income at Stanlib, said the status quo in terms of which foreign investors have dumped SA government bonds over the past years has to be ended by the government implementing promised reforms urgently...
