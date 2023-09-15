PwC to roll back consulting work for audit clients
SA unit follows US sister group in order to avoid potential conflicts of interest
15 September 2023 - 05:00
Professional services firm PwC SA will follow its US sister company in scaling back consulting work for audit clients to avoid conflict of interest, a move that is likely to affect its bottom line and cost it millions of rand.
The Financial Times reported on Monday that PwC’s US arm will stop providing certain consulting services to audit clients by 2025, such as advising clients on implementing supply chain systems and helping them migrate operational data to the cloud. PwC SA told Business Day that it too is reviewing nonaudit work it does for entities for which it provides auditing services...
