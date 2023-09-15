AI and brokers: A powerful insurance duo

The ability of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to conduct detailed risk assessments, expedite claims and analyse large data sets will lead to role players in the insurance sector reassessing the role of brokers in the future.

However, given the undeniable value of human connection as a tool to build relationships, offer tailored advice and aid negotiations, the future is one of symbiosis — a collaboration between man and machine.

This is the sentiment of Jurgen Hellweg, CEO of Western National Insurance, who sees the future role of brokers as specialists whose service offerings will be enhanced by AI rather than being replaced by it.

AI and insurance: then and now

Before the most recent launch of generative AI, this technology was used in various forms for many years. With AI, insurers have been able to automate certain contact centre functions, develop website chatbots and make use of machine learning systems to process data more efficiently.

Pay-how-you-drive telematics programmes and the use of drones to conduct property surveys are further examples of how AI is being leveraged by the insurance industry.