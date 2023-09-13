Secure your children's future: there's more to estate planning than making a will
A living discretionary trust can help ensure your family continues to live their lives with little to no discomfort after your death, says the Wealth Masters Club
As parents, everything we do is for our children and making sure their financial future is secure.
Thinking about death can be tough, but not having your estate in order can cause unpleasant complications for the loved ones you've left behind — especially if they're minors.
If you die without having made a valid will, your estate (including property and other assets) will be distributed to your surviving relatives according to a set formula as per the Intestate Succession Act (Act 81 of 1987).
If that's the case and, generally speaking, you don't have a surviving spouse, then your estate will devolve to your children. If they're minors, their inheritance will be paid into the state-run Guardian’s Fund, which will administer it on their behalf until they reach the age of 18.
Having money housed in the Guardian’s Fund is not always ideal, says Coert Coetzee, founder and CEO of the Wealth Masters Club, a wealth coaching company that, for more than 20 years, has been dedicated to helping ordinary South Africans preserve their generational wealth through the use of specialised trusts and property investment.
“The first problem is that the Guardian’s Fund can only hold money, so your assets will need to realised — sometimes at lesser amount than their value — to release the capital. Straight away, your children may have lost a portion of their inheritance,” says Coetzee.
Money is in the Guardian’s Fund is invested with the Public Investment Commission and audited annually. While your minor child's guardian can claim money or an allowance from the Guardian’s Fund on their behalf to be used towards maintainance, school fees, medical and other expenses, this can be a time-consuming and admin-heavy process.
Losing a parent is rough and finances shouldn't be an extra worry that your children have to deal with while they're grieving. That's why it's important to take action now and get your affairs in order.
Few people understand that a valid will is not the only way to protect your children and their inheritance after you've passed awayCoert Coetzee, founder of the Wealth Masters Club
Few people understand that having a valid will is not the only way to protect your children and their inheritance after you've passed away, says Coetzee.
He recommends that, as part of effective estate planning, you consider setting up a specialised trust during your lifetime.
“A living discretionary trust can help ensure that your children will continue to live their lives with little to no discomfort after your death because your assets and wealth will be protected in this trust rather than being in your personal name.”
While there are expenses associated with setting up and administering a trust, it offers protection from creditors and "death costs” (estate duty, capital gains taxes, executor and other fees incurred when an estate is administered), which Coetzee says can “eat away a portion of your hard-earned wealth”.
It's also worth noting that, whether you have a valid will or not, your assets (including your bank accounts) will be frozen after you've passed away, until the executor of your estate is able to unlock them, which can place financial strain on the loved ones you've left behind. This is not the case with a living discretionary trust, as the assets protected by the trust will continue to be available to beneficiaries after your death.
Covering topics such as specialised trusts, legal tax reduction strategies and property investment, the Wealth Masters Club's courses, webinars and seminars will empower you with the knowledge you need to secure your — and your children's — financial future.
This article was sponsored by Wealth Masters Club.