Secure your children's future: there's more to estate planning than making a will

As parents, everything we do is for our children and making sure their financial future is secure.

Thinking about death can be tough, but not having your estate in order can cause unpleasant complications for the loved ones you've left behind — especially if they're minors.

If you die without having made a valid will, your estate (including property and other assets) will be distributed to your surviving relatives according to a set formula as per the Intestate Succession Act (Act 81 of 1987).

If that's the case and, generally speaking, you don't have a surviving spouse, then your estate will devolve to your children. If they're minors, their inheritance will be paid into the state-run Guardian’s Fund, which will administer it on their behalf until they reach the age of 18.

Having money housed in the Guardian’s Fund is not always ideal, says Coert Coetzee, founder and CEO of the Wealth Masters Club, a wealth coaching company that, for more than 20 years, has been dedicated to helping ordinary South Africans preserve their generational wealth through the use of specialised trusts and property investment.

“The first problem is that the Guardian’s Fund can only hold money, so your assets will need to realised — sometimes at lesser amount than their value — to release the capital. Straight away, your children may have lost a portion of their inheritance,” says Coetzee.

Money is in the Guardian’s Fund is invested with the Public Investment Commission and audited annually. While your minor child's guardian can claim money or an allowance from the Guardian’s Fund on their behalf to be used towards maintainance, school fees, medical and other expenses, this can be a time-consuming and admin-heavy process.

Losing a parent is rough and finances shouldn't be an extra worry that your children have to deal with while they're grieving. That's why it's important to take action now and get your affairs in order.